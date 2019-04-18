Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.54%

Realty index ended down 2.54% at 270.4 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, shed 5.14%, slipped 4.80% and Real Estate Ltd fell 4.68%.

The Realty index has fallen 13.00% over last one year compared to the 11.65% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has dropped 2.21% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.06% on the day. In broad markets, the is down 0.29% to close at 11752.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.34% to close at 39140.28 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)