Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.54%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.54% at 270.4 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shed 5.14%, Oberoi Realty Ltd slipped 4.80% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd fell 4.68%.
The Nifty Realty index has fallen 13.00% over last one year compared to the 11.65% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 2.21% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.29% to close at 11752.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.34% to close at 39140.28 today.
