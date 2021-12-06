Market extends further losses; Auto stocks decline

The benchmark indices continued to attain fresh intraday lows during early afternoon trade. The Nifty index held its crucial 17,000 level.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, skid 475.44 points or 0.82% at 57,221.02. The Nifty 50 index lost 143.15 points or 0.83% at 17,053.55. Its 100-day moving average currently stands at 17182.67.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.47% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.39%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,615 shares rose and 1,667 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet during 6 to 8 December 2021. MPC's interest rate decision will be disclosed on Wednesday, 8 December 2021. In the previous meeting, MPC kept the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4%.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.30% to 19.0650. The Nifty 30 December 2021 futures were trading at 17,093.85, at a premium of 40.30 points as compared with the spot at 17,053.55.

The Nifty option chain for 30 December 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 35 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 49 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index declined 1.05% to 10,675.25. The index lost 1.82% in two trading sessions.

Balkrishna Industries (down 2.78%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.86%), Bharat Forge (down 1.60%), Bosch (down 1.54%) and Tata Motors (down 1.28%) were the top losers in the Auto segment.

Force Motors fell 1.01%. The total auto production in November 2021 stood at 1,135 units, down 20% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and down 44% M-o-M (month-on-month). The company recorded sales of 772 units (down 7% Y-o-Y and down 34% M-o-M) and exports of 362 units (up 21% Y-o-Y but down 36% M-o-M) during the period under review.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Anand Rathi Wealth received bids for 3,82,94,775 shares as against 84,75,000 shares on offer on Monday (6 December 2021), according to stock exchange data at 12:24 IST. The issue was subscribed 4.52 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (2 December 2021) and it will close on Monday (6 December 2021). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 530-550 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

