Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 379.66 points or 1.48% at 25967.38 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 6.25%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 3.34%),Escorts Ltd (up 2.78%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.47%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.26%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.97%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.91%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.83%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.52%).

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.62%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.6 or 0.1% at 60197.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.3 points or 0.14% at 17953.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 249.77 points or 0.88% at 28542.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.24 points or 0.67% at 8954.14.

On BSE,1855 shares were trading in green, 777 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

