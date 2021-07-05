Maruti Suzuki India produces 1.65 lakh units in June 2021

Maruti Suzuki India has produced 165,576 units in month of June 2021 compared to 50,742 units in June 2020.
Production figures of June 2021 to be seen in the context that the Company advanced its maintenance shutdown, which is usually scheduled for June in any normal year, to May 2021.
Also, the production in June 2020 was far from normal owing to COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions. Hence comparison of June 2021 production figures with that of any previous year would not be very meaningful.
The above production data also includes production from Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private and vehicles manufactured for sale to other OEM.
