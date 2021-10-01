Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Slides 2.6%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added 5.29% over last one month compared to 4.88% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.48% rise in the SENSEX

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 2.6% today to trade at Rs 7144.4. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.86% to quote at 23661. The index is up 4.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cummins India Ltd decreased 2.33% and Escorts Ltd lost 1.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 31.38 % over last one year compared to the 51.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added 5.29% over last one month compared to 4.88% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6837 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51242 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8400 on 13 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6301.2 on 24 Feb 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)