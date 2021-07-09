Maruti Suzuki introduces online car financing solution

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) customers can now finance their cars online, anywhere and anytime, with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance.

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is now made available for ARENA as well as NEXA customers.

It is also available pan India. It covers a wide range of profiles to meet the demands of a diverse range of customers.

It is hosted on www.marutisuzuki.com and www.nexaexperience.com

