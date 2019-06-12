Market may correct on mixed global cues

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could slide 20.50 points at the opening bell amid mixed global cues.

On the macro front, industrial production data for April 2019 will come out today, 12 June 2019. India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) declined 0.1% in March 2019, while snapping growth for last 21 straight months.

India's based on consumer price index (CPI) for May 2019 will be unveiled today, 12 June 2019. The all- general CPI rose marginally to 2.92% in April 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.86% in March 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks markets were trading mixed on Wednesday. China's data showed the price index in the country rising 0.6% year-on-year in May. The consumer price index also rose 2.7% year-on-year in the same period.

US stocks declined on Tuesday, snapping a six-day winning streak. reportedly said he is personally holding up a trade deal with and that he will not complete the agreement unless returns to terms negotiated earlier in the year.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 95.79 crore on 11 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 151.01 crore on 11 June 2019, as per provisional data.

Key equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Tuesday, 11 June 2019. Gains were capped by profit booking at higher levels. The Sensex and the Nifty, both, closed below their psychological 40,000 and 12,000 levels after hitting day's high above that levels in intraday trade. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 165.94 points or 0.42% to 39,950.46. The 50 index rose 42.90 points or 0.36% to 11,965.60.

