Market may extend recent slide

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 105 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment toward richly priced tech stocks.
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq tumbling over 3%, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.
Benchmark US Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose as high as 1.754%, its highest level since January 2020, leading a worldwide move higher in bond yields. The jump in bond yields came after the Federal Reserve expressed its willingness to allow an overshoot in inflation.
Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. Rising bond yields typically signal confidence about economic recovery and fears about inflation, which can make high growth stocks appear less attractive to investors.
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000. Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims climbed from 725,000 the week before.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the equity barometers extended their losing run to fifth consecutive trading session on Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 585.10 points or 1.17% at 49,216.52. The Nifty 50 index declined 163.45 points or 1.11% at 14,557.85.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,258.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,116.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 March, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU