Power Finance Corporation Ltd in demand

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 98.8, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.41% in last one year as compared to a 3.94% gain in NIFTY and a 6.45% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.8, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 12383.35. The Sensex is at 42342.28, up 1.07%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 14.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12893.8, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 99, up 3.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 4.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

