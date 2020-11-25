Nifty Nov futures trade at discount

VIX soared 10% ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday.

The Nifty November 2020 were at 12,856.70, a discount of 1.7 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 12,858.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 38.91 lakh crore compared with Rs 20.51 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 196.75 points, or 1.51% to 12,858.40. The 50-unit index scaled fresh high of 13,145.85 in early trade today.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 9.94% to 23.1525.

The Nifty option chain for 26 November 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 50.55 lakh contracts at the 13,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 41.50 lakh contracts was seen at 12,800 strike price.

RIL, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2020 F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 26 November 2020.

