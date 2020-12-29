Market may open higher

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 35 points at the opening bell.
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Tuesday, as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetites.
In US, stocks rallied on Monday, with each of Wall Street's main indexes closing at record levels as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill increased optimism for an economic recovery.
Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks ended near the day's high on Monday, supported by positive global cues. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 380.21 points or 0.81% to 47,353.75. The Nifty 50 index added 123.95 points or 0.90% to 13,873.20.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,588.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,386.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 December, provisional data showed.
