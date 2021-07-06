Market may open in negative territory

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 23 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the Australian central bank's interest rate decision.

U.S. markets were shut on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ ministers called off oil output talks on Monday after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the main indices ended with decent gains on Monday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 395.33 points or 0.75% at 52,880. The Nifty 50 index gained 112.15 points or 0.71% at 15,834.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 338.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 645.59 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 July, provisional data showed.

