Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.73%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.73% at 354 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 5.79%, Godrej Properties Ltd rose 3.98% and DLF Ltd jumped 3.47%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 74.00% over last one year compared to the 49.28% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.16% and Nifty Bank index gained 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.71% to close at 15834.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.75% to close at 52880 today.

