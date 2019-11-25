Market may open in positive zone

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 23 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher Monday as investors watch market reaction to Hong Kong's district council elections amid months of civil unrest in the city.

U.S. stocks closed higher Friday as both Washington and Beijing made positive comments on the potential for a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies.

On the U.S.-China trade front, a phase two trade deal between the two economic powerhouses is reportedly unlikely to come soon. That comes as Washington and Beijing have yet to strike a phase one agreement ahead of 15 December 2019, when additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. are set to kick in.

In economic data, IHS Markit said its U.S. flash manufacturing sector purchasing managers index rose to 52.2 in November from 51.3 in October. Meanwhile the U.S. flash services sector purchasing managers index in November rose to 51.6 from 50.6. Any reading above 50 indicates improving conditions. The University of Michigan reported that its consumer-sentiment index for November came in at 96.8, versus 95.7 in the prior month.

In Europe, the IHS Markit eurozone composite PMI fell to 50.3 this month, from 50.6 in October. Britain faces a general election on December 12.

Back home,the market ended with modest losses on Friday, dragged by weakness in IT shares. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, fell 215.76 points or 0.53% to 40,359.41. The Nifty 50 index fell 54 points or 0.45% to 11,916.20.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 305.72 crore on Friday, 22 November 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 177.37 crore on Friday, 22 November 2019, as per provisional data.

