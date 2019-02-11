Market may open on a flat note

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 2 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, most Asian stock were trading lower as concerns over global growth and US- trade talks kept investors cautious. US stocks bounced off intraday lows to close mostly higher Friday as late afternoon buying offset pressure from lingering fears over U.S- trade tensions.

U.S. confirmed reports that he had no plans to meet with Chinese before a March 1 trade-deal deadline. However, the U.S. is reportedly likely to keep tariffs at 10% rather than raise them to 25% as scheduled.

In Europe, with Brexit just 47 days away, the has reportedly asked lawmakers on Sunday to give more time to rework her divorce deal with the said Parliament would get to pass judgment on May's Brexit plan no later than February 27. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but Parliament has rejected May's divorce bill, leaving the to seek changes from the EU.

Back home,the market ended with steep losses on Friday, 8 February 2019 amid broad based selling pressure. The ended below 11,000 mark after slipping below that level in morning trade. Negative leads from Asian markets and overnight slide on the Wall Street spoiled investors sentiment. The Sensex fell 424.61 points or 1.15% to settle at 36,546.48, its lowest closing level since 1 February 2019.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 843.73 crore on Friday, 8 February 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 960.04 crore on Friday, 8 February 2019, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news,on a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 54.33% to Rs 1753.07 crore on 22.33% rise in net sales to Rs 40457.11 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 8 February 2019.

Net profit of (BPCL) declined 76.90% to Rs 495.14 crore on 30.59% rise in net sales to Rs 79168.84 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 8 February 2019.

announced that the audit of its formulations manufacturing plant - 3 at Bachupally, by the (USFDA) completed on 8 February 2019. The company has been issued a Form 483 with 11 observations. The company said it will address them comprehensively within the stipulated timeline. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 8 February 2019.

announced the completion of the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its The inspection was carried out between January 28 to February 8, 2019. The inspection at the facility closed with 2 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and the company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 8 February 2019.

