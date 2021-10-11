Market may open slightly lower

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 7 points at the opening bell.

Shares of TCS will on Monday, 11 October 2021 react to its result announced after market hours on Friday, 8 October 2021.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly trading higher on Monday as stocks in Hong Kong led gains regionally. Mainland Chinese stocks were also higher. Travel stocks in Singapore surged after Singapore authorities announced over the weekend that more vaccinated travel lanes are set to open with 8 more countries. Markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for a holiday.

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Friday with technology stocks under pressure as bond yields rose after a monthly report on the labor market came in much weaker than expected.

The Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy in September created the fewest jobs in nine months as hiring dropped at schools and some businesses were short of workers. The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 194,000 jobs in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 366,000 jobs in August.

Despite the much weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% in September from 5.2% in August.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic stock market ended with strong gains on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to maintain its status quo on interest rate. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 381.23 points or 0.64% to 60,059.06. The Nifty 50 index added 104.85 points or 0.59% to 17,895.20.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 64.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 168.19 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 October, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)