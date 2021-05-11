Market may tumble on weak global cues

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could slump 192 points at the opening bell.
A WHO official reportedly said Monday it is reclassifying the highly contagious triple-mutant Covid variant spreading in India as a variant of concern at the global level.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Tuesday, following a sell-off in tech stocks that weighed down major U.S. indexes overnight.
Technology shares led the broader market lower on Monday as investors dumped high-flying Big Tech stocks, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the market started the week on a firm note on the back of positive Asian cues. The S&P BSE Sensex, rose 295.94 points or 0.60% to 49,502.41. The Nifty 50 index rallied 119.20 points or 0.80% at 14,942.35.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 583.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 476.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 May, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU