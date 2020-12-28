Market may open in positive zone

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 53 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks edged higher on Monday as the final trading week of 2020 kicked off. Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Profits at Chinese industrial firms in November rose 15.5% as compared with a year earlier, according to data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics over the weekend.
In US, the S&P 500 ended higher at the close of a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign.
Meanwhile, finally the United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen struck a trade deal on December 24 after hard negotiations for last nine months. The trade agreement contains provisions on several subjects including nuclear energy, fishing, aviation and medicines.
Domestic markets:
Back home, domestic indices ended with robust gains on Thursday, extending their winning run to third consecutive session. The S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 529.36 points or 1.14% at 46,973.54. The Nifty 50 index gained 148.15 points or 1.09% at 13,749.25. Domestic stock market remained shut on Friday, 25 December 2020 on account of Christmas.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,225.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,897.92 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 December, provisional data showed.
