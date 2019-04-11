Market opens on a flat note

Key indices were trading near flat line in early trade. At 9:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 3.12 points or 0.01% at 38,588.47. The was up 2.30 points or 0.02% at 11,586.60.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.03%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 0.24%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 769 shares rose and 500 shares fell. A total of 72 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower after a dovish turn by the and milder than expected US inflation.

In US, led Wall Street slightly higher on Wednesday, as US inflation data proved to be benign and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting were unsurprising.

The Federal Reserve is likely to leave interest rates unchanged this year given risks to the US economy from a global slowdown and uncertainty over trade policies and financial conditions, according to the minutes from its March 19-20 policy meeting.

Back home, rose 0.73%. announced that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting scheduled on 16 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.

(TCS) rose 0.23%. announced that it has partnered with Cloud to build that will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and leverage data-driven insights that power superior customer experiences. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.

gained 1.82%. said it has fixed 24 April 2019 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.

On the political front, voting for the first phase of the 2019 elections is being held today. Voting will take place in 91 seats in 20 states and Union territories. elections will be held in seven phases from 11 April 2019 to 19 May 2019 and counting will take place on 23 May 2019. However, elections for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, will not be held along with the Lok Sabha polls due to security reasons.

