Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets reaffirmation in credit ratings
Quick Wrap: Nifty Services Sector Index falls 1.19%

Capital Market 

Nifty Services Sector index ended down 1.19% at 16139.05 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LIC Housing Finance Ltd shed 3.96%, Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 3.30% and Wipro Ltd jumped 2.63%.

The Nifty Services Sector index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 11.36% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.13% and Nifty Financial Services index has slid 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.75% to close at 11584.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.91% to close at 38585.35 today.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 16:00 IST

