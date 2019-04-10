Quick Wrap: Nifty Services Sector Index falls 1.19%

Services Sector index ended down 1.19% at 16139.05 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, shed 3.96%, Ltd fell 3.30% and Ltd jumped 2.63%.

The Services Sector index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 11.36% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, gained 1.13% and has slid 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the has declined 0.75% to close at 11584.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.91% to close at 38585.35 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)