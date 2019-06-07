Market regains positive zone amid volatility

Volatility struck bourses in morning trade as the key indices regained positive zone after drifting lower in early trade. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 72.75 points or 0.18% at 39,602.47. The index was up 21.15 points or 0.18% at 11,864.90.

Domestic stocks drifted lower in early trade after provisional data showed that domestic and foreign funds, both, were net sellers of Indian equities yesterday, 6 June 2019. The trading activity showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1448.99 crore yesterday, 6 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 650.84 crore yesterday, 6 June 2019, as per provisional data.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.25%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.29%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned positive from negative in morning trade. On the BSE, 908 shares rose and 885 shares fell. A total of 102 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.3%), (up 1.44%), (up 0.96%), (up 0.7%) and (up 0.68%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 0.68%), (down 0.65%), (down 0.63%), (down 0.52%) and (down 0.5%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

rose 1.23% after the company announced a corporate venture investment in Cylus, a global leader in for the rail industry. This investment is in line with the company's focus on developing smarter and for the rail industry. It brings together Cyient's leadership position in engineering solutions for rail and focus on digitalization, with Cylus' developed specifically for the rail industry.

rose 0.83% after the company said its consolidated production rose 12.91% to 277,146 metric tonne in May 2019 as against May 2018. Consolidated sales rose 13.29% to 2,75,330 MTs in May 2019 as against May 2018.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed on Friday as investors waited for concrete signs of progress in the US-Mexican trade standoff, while bracing for a US jobs report that could sway the course of interest rates there.

US stocks closed higher after a choppy session on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic on trade after reports that the is considering a delay in imposing tariffs on Mexican imports.

