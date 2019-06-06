Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 4.90%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.48%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 4.90% at 3113.5 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Syndicate Bank shed 7.35%, Allahabad Bank slipped 7.17% and Oriental Bank of Commerce dropped 6.44%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 10.85% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 2.32% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 2.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.48% to close at 11843.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.38% to close at 39529.72 today.
