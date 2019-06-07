Stocks may open lower

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could fall 21 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed on Friday as investors waited for concrete signs of progress in the US-Mexican trade standoff, while bracing for a US jobs report that could sway the course of interest rates there.

US stocks closed higher after a choppy session on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic on trade after reports that the is considering a delay in imposing tariffs on Mexican imports.

Back home,domestic stocks dropped sharply yesterday, 6 June 2019 as investors booked profits after the (RBI) cut repo rate by 25 basis points, as expected, and changed policy stance to accommodative from neutral. The Sensex fell 553.82 points or 1.38% to settle at 39,529.72. The 50 index fell 177.90 points or 1.48% to settle at 11,843.75.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1448.99 crore yesterday, 6 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 650.84 crore yesterday, 6 June 2019, as per provisional data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)