Market trades lower in opening deals

Key benchmark indices were trading lower in early trade. At 9:19 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 119.55 points or 0.30% at 39,637.26. The index was down 38.35 points or 0.32% at 11,867.85.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.31%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.40%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 252 shares rose and 512 shares fell. A total of 41 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stock markets were trading lower on Thursday as trade war shadow continued to loom on global markets.

Hong Kong's was down 0.77% amid violent clashes between protesters and riot police over a controversial extradition bill that would allow fugitives to be sent to Hong Kong has agreements with some 20 countries to hand over people wanted for certain crimes.

US stocks declined on Wednesday as market focus remained largely on global trade developments after said that he was holding up a trade deal with and had no interest in moving ahead unless agreed.

Back home, was down 1.51%. The Group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 82,374 units, lower by 23% in May 2019 over May 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was down 0.12%. The company has announced the suspension of its vessel operations at Tuna and for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the company shall continue to monitor development at Dahej and The suspension of vessel operations is being done in view of an advisory issued by Metrological Department that a cyclone can knock on the morning of 13 June 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

was down 2.63%. The company (the seller) has submitted a copy of notice of offer for sale up to 17,507,595 equity shares, representing 2.86% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management) (the company) on 13 June 2019 (for only) and on 14 June 2019 (for and for who choose to carry their unallotted bids) through a separate, designated window of BSE and The Floor Price of the sale shall be Rs 212 per share. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

was up 0.47%. The company said that a meeting of the board is scheduled on 17 June 2019 to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds, if any, through issue of securities, whether denominated in and/or foreign currency(ies), either by way of public issue or private placement (including through a qualified institutions placement) or any other mode. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

was up 0.36%. The company has announced that it has entered into an agreement, for an investment of Rs 1.80 crore or 30% stake in the equity share capital of promoted by Bareilly Plyboards, an existing and selling plywood and allied products. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

On the economic front, the all- general Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.05% in May 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.99% in April 2019.

India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) accelerated to a six-month high of 3.4% in April 2019, from 0.4% growth recorded in the previous month. Also, the industrial production growth for March 2019 has been revised upwards to 0.4% from (-) 0.1% as reported provisionally.

Meanwhile, the Government of has decided to invest an amount of 205.784 billion Yen (approximately Rs 13000 crore) in several ongoing as well as new projects in different states of India's North-Eastern region. This was disclosed after a meeting, which the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) had with the Japanese delegation led by on 12 June 2019.

