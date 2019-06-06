Market trading with small losses

Key indices were trading with small losses in early trade as trading resumed after a local holiday. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 29.30 points or 0.07% at 40,054.24. The was down 19.30 points or 0.16% at 12,002.35.

Investors are awaiting the (RBI's) decision on interest rates. The (MPC) meeting is scheduled from 3 to 6 June 2019. The MPC of the RBI will today, 6 June 2019 announce its resolution under the Second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20. Domestic stock market were closed yesterday, 5 June 2019, on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was down 0.37%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was down 0.26%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 908 shares rose and 506 shares fell. A total of 83 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday as investors feared a looming US trade war with would further depress global growth.

Wall Street's major indexes rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut after weak private sector jobs data and hopes grew that the and would reach an agreement to avoid US tariffs on Mexican goods.

Back home, rose 0.49%. (JLR) and have announced collaboration to develop next generation The collaboration seeks to advance development of to support transition to (Autonomous, Connected, Electric, Shared) ACES.

shed 0.27%. announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire (ITI), a global digital engineering and company. ITI is a world in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and

rose 0.36%. announced completion of Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the company's (Unit 2), by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency, The inspection was conducted between 14 to 17 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)