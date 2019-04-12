Market drifts higher in early trade

Domestic stocks edged higher in early trade on buying demand in pivotals. At 9:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 103.09 points or 0.27% at 38,710.10. The was up 25.15 points or 0.22% at 11,621.85.

On the macro front, industrial production data for February 2019 will be unveiled after market hours today, 12 April 2019. The inflation rate for March 2019 will also be announced today.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.39%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.3%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 837 shares rose and 446 shares fell. A total of 67 shares were unchanged.

rose 0.92% ahead of its Q4 March 2019 result today, 12 April 2019.

rose 0.79% ahead of its Q4 March 2019 result today, 12 April 2019.

(DHFL) fell 0.93%. Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the credit ratings on DHFL's facilities/instruments, including secured non-convertible debentures and fixed deposits, aggregating Rs 56,550 crore. The downgrade is on account of limited progress in building up liquidity, selling/ exiting riskier construction finance loans, according to DHFL's stock exchange notice issued after market hours yesterday, 11 April 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed as investor caution prevailed ahead of the release of first-quarter corporate earnings. US stocks were little changed on Thursday as growing anxiety over a global economic slowdown offset upbeat data and investors waited for earnings season to kick into high gear.

