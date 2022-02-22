Marksans Pharma announces UK MHRA nod for Bells Healthcare All in One Oral Solution

-
Marksans Pharma intimated that UK MHRA has granted market authorisation to the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bell Sons & Co. (druggists) for Bells Healthcare All in One Oral Solution.
Each 20 ml dose contains Paracetamol Ph. Eur. 500.0 mg, Guaifenesin Ph. Eur. 200.0 mg and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ph. Eur. 10.0 mg. The therapeutic use of the product is for short term symptomatic relief of colds, chills and influenza including chesty coughs. Marksans Pharma will manufacture the products at its UK MHRA approved facility Bell Sons & Co. (Druggists) in UK.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 18.1% fall in net profit to Rs 48.27 crore on a 1.2% rise in net sales to Rs 362.63 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Marksans Pharma declined 2.32% to Rs 48.50 on BSE. Marksans Pharma is an Indian pharmaceutical company having a global footprint. The company's strengths lie in research, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage pharmaceutical formulations.
