Volumes soar at Dhani Services Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 February 2022.

Dhani Services Ltd clocked volume of 634.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64.10 lakh shares. The stock lost 19.97% to Rs.82.75. Volumes stood at 134.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27332 shares. The stock gained 4.83% to Rs.1,117.00. Volumes stood at 30771 shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd registered volume of 650.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 113.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.06% to Rs.114.50. Volumes stood at 390.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92816 shares. The stock dropped 4.36% to Rs.276.15. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 462.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 116.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.35% to Rs.168.55. Volumes stood at 328.3 lakh shares in the last session.

