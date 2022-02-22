Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

S.M. Gold Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, Narayani Steels Ltd and Shriram EPC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2022.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd lost 14.75% to Rs 56.95 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 94279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27211 shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 177.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 74.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26952 shares in the past one month.

Narayani Steels Ltd corrected 9.95% to Rs 10.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26533 shares in the past one month.

Shriram EPC Ltd shed 9.93% to Rs 7.89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

