Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2022.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2022.

Dhani Services Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 82.8 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 53.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd tumbled 7.81% to Rs 6.73. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 359.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 238.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd lost 7.43% to Rs 209.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16229 shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd plummeted 7.36% to Rs 108.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd slipped 6.93% to Rs 116.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)