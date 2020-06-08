Marksans Pharma recalls one batch of Metformin Extended Release Tablets

JUST IN
Marksans Pharma has issued voluntary recall of one batch of Metformin Extended Release Tablets USP 500 mg (11279 bottles, Lot No.

XP9004) due to detection of NOMA as a matter of abundant precaution.

Metformin Extended Release Tablets USP500 mg is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 13:56 IST

