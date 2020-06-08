Marksans Pharma recalls one batch of Metformin Extended Release Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets
Zydus Cadila gets tentative nod from USFDA to market type-2 diabetes drug
Cadila Healthcare gains after tentative USFDA approval for diabetes drug
Zydus receives DCGI approval for use of Saroglitazar Magnesium in treatment of Type II Diabetes
Nectar Biopharma launches generic diabetes treatment drug in India
-
Marksans Pharma has issued voluntary recall of one batch of Metformin Extended Release Tablets USP 500 mg (11279 bottles, Lot No.
XP9004) due to detection of NOMA as a matter of abundant precaution.
Metformin Extended Release Tablets USP500 mg is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU