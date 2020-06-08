Bank of Maharashtra reduces MCLR and RLLR effective 08 June

Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed its lending rates and decided to reduce the Marginal Cost of Funds based lending rate and Repo Linked Lending Rate with effect from 08 June 2020 as under -

Overnight - 7.20% One month - 7.30% Three month - 7.40% Six month - 7.50% One year - 7.70%

Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been revised from 7.45% p.a. to 7.05% p.a.

