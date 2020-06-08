JUST IN
TCS ranks #1 in customer satisfaction in UK

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction in the UK in Europe's largest independent survey of IT service providers, carried out by Whitelane Research.

Customers in the UK gave TCS top ranking, with an overall satisfaction score of 81 percent, an increase of 6 percent from 2019, and much higher than the industry average of 68 percent.

TCS was also ranked number one in 'application development maintenance and testing' and 'infrastructure services', with satisfaction rates of 82 percent and 78 percent respectively.

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 13:34 IST

