JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Brigade Group reopens all hotels from 08 June
Business Standard

Board of Karnataka Bank approves change in Chief Risk Officer

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

With effect from 06 June 2020

The Board of Karnataka Bank at its meeting held on 06 June 2020 has designated Ramesh S, General Manager, ln-charge of Risk Management Department, as the Chief Risk officer (CRO) of the Bank w.e.f. 06 June 020, in place of Prakash Kumar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 10:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU