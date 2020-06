Board of Karnataka Bank approves change in Chief Risk Officer

With effect from 06 June 2020

The Board of Karnataka Bank at its meeting held on 06 June 2020 has designated Ramesh S, General Manager, ln-charge of Risk Management Department, as the Chief Risk officer (CRO) of the Bank w.e.f. 06 June 020, in place of Prakash Kumar.

