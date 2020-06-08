Board of Karnataka Bank approves change in Chief Risk Officer

-
With effect from 06 June 2020The Board of Karnataka Bank at its meeting held on 06 June 2020 has designated Ramesh S, General Manager, ln-charge of Risk Management Department, as the Chief Risk officer (CRO) of the Bank w.e.f. 06 June 020, in place of Prakash Kumar.
