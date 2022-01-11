Marksans Pharma receives USFDA approval for Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets

-
Marksans Pharma has received final approval from US Food & Drugs Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for over the counter (OTC) Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets 5 mg and 10mg.
It is indicated for the treatment of the perennial allergic rhinitis including sneezing, rhinorrhea, postnasal discharge, watery eyes, running nose.
The product will be marketed under store brand labels and is comparable to the brand Zyrtec.
