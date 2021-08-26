Marksans Pharma spurts after USFDA nod for acetaminophen

-
Marksans Pharma jumped 3.29% to Rs 72.15 after the drug company received US drug regulator's approval for acetaminophen extended-release tablets.Acetaminophen extended-release tablets are bioequivalent to the reference listed drug, Tylenol extended-release tablets, 650 mg, of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. This drug is used to treat mild to moderate pain (from headaches, menstrual periods, toothaches, backaches, osteoarthritis, or cold/flu aches and pains) and to reduce fever.
The product approval endorses the capability of Marksans to develop and deliver products on a high barrier platform technology of extended-release tablets. Extended release is an advanced technology and is a solution to patient compliance to avoid repeated dosages at short intervals.
Marksans will manufacture the products at its US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved solid oral dosage facility located at Goa, India.
Marksans Pharma is an Indian pharmaceutical company having a global footprint. The company's strengths lie in research, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage pharmaceutical formulations. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 26.8% rise in net profit to Rs 62.6 crore on a 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 348.96 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
