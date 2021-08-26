Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 45.01 points or 3% at 1457.18 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 4.44%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 3.66%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.96%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.29%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.71%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.58%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.26%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 4.91%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.85%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.28%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 8.42 or 0.02% at 55952.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.05 points or 0.02% at 16631.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 64.5 points or 0.25% at 26026.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.77 points or 0.08% at 8004.14.

On BSE,1662 shares were trading in green, 1429 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

