Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 40.84 points or 0.75% at 5428.41 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 5%), Linde India Ltd (down 3.32%),Ruchira Papers Ltd (down 2.9%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.82%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.81%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gravita India Ltd (down 2.8%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 2.74%), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (down 2.7%), Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd (down 2.51%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.46%).

On the other hand, Balaji Amines Ltd (up 7.1%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 6.39%), and N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (up 4.1%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 8.42 or 0.02% at 55952.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.05 points or 0.02% at 16631.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 64.5 points or 0.25% at 26026.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.77 points or 0.08% at 8004.14.

On BSE,1662 shares were trading in green, 1429 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

