Metal shares slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 228.17 points or 1.15% at 19572.01 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.82%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.81%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.59%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.32%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.02%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.93%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.91%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.43%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 8.42 or 0.02% at 55952.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.05 points or 0.02% at 16631.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 64.5 points or 0.25% at 26026.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.77 points or 0.08% at 8004.14.

On BSE,1662 shares were trading in green, 1429 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)