Marksans Pharma standalone net profit rises 45.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 170.26 croreNet profit of Marksans Pharma rose 45.76% to Rs 40.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 170.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 168.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales170.26168.85 1 OPM %19.8420.09 -PBDT53.5241.32 30 PBT48.9937.02 32 NP40.2327.60 46
