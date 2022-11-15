Marksans Pharma standalone net profit rises 45.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 170.26 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 45.76% to Rs 40.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 170.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 168.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.170.26168.8519.8420.0953.5241.3248.9937.0240.2327.60

