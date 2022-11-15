Spel Semiconductor reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.90 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Spel Semiconductor reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.45 crore in the March 2022 quarter
US Market extends losses on growing US-China tensions
Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the June 2022 quarter
US Stocks extends gains on upbeat earnings
Govt approves modifications in scheme for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem
-
Sales rise 308.10% to Rs 11.59 croreNet profit of Spel Semiconductor reported to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 308.10% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.592.84 308 OPM %29.85-31.34 -PBDT3.53-0.50 LP PBT2.55-1.65 LP NP2.90-1.73 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU