Tanla Platforms hits the roof on buyback plan

Tanla Platforms hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 886.25 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Thursday, 22 July 2021.On the same day, the company will consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2021
Tanla Platforms, is one of the world's largest CPaaS players, processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 62% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through its distributed ledger platform.
On a consolidated basis, Tanla Platforms' net profit stood at Rs 102.54 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 89.13 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales surged 24.2% to Rs 648.56 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 522.08 crore in Q4 FY20.
