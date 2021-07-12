Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 48.21 points or 0.9% at 5406.51 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Gravita India Ltd (up 7.69%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 5.56%),Linde India Ltd (up 4.03%),Mangalam Organics Ltd (up 3.81%),Polyplex Corporation Ltd (up 3.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 3.57%), Balaji Amines Ltd (up 3.51%), Black Rose Industries Ltd (up 3.27%), NCL Industries Ltd (up 2.91%), and Bodal Chemicals Ltd (up 2.86%).

On the other hand, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (down 3.58%), Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (down 1.75%), and Rain Industries Ltd (down 1.04%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 242.65 or 0.46% at 52628.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.65 points or 0.48% at 15764.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 232.22 points or 0.9% at 26106.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.57 points or 0.57% at 8037.32.

On BSE,2094 shares were trading in green, 689 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

