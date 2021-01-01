Maruti Suzuki climbs after sales rises 20% YoY in December

Maruti Suzuki rose 0.73% to Rs 7705.20 after the car major said its total sales rose 20.2% to 160,226 units in December 2020 from 133,296 units in December 2019.

Sequentially, the total vehicle sales rose nearly 5% in December 2020 from 153,223 units sold in December 2020.

While the total domestic sales (domestic+OEM) surged 19.5% to 150,288 units, while total exports jumped 31.4% to 9,938 units in December 2020 over December 2019.

Meanwhile, sale of light commercial vehicle ("Super Carry") surged 259.9% year on year to 5,728 units in December 2020.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki have added 3.37% in three days from its previous closing low of Rs 7453.95 on 29 December 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's net profit rose 1% to Rs 1371.60 crore on 9.7% increase in net sales to Rs 17,689.30 crore in in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

