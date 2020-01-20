Maruti Suzuki India introduces BS VI compliant CELERIO (Petrol)

JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki India announced that CELERIO (Petrol) is now BS-VI compliant.

This will result in price increase in all variants of CELERIO (Petrol). The revised Ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs. 4,41,200/- to Rs. 5,67,300 /- and in Rest oflndia from Rs. 4,46,200/- to Rs. 5,72,300/-

The same is effective from 20 January, 2020.

First Published: Mon, January 20 2020. 16:06 IST

