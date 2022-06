Maruti Suzuki India launches EECO CARE Ambulance Shell

Maruti Suzuki India announced that EECO CARE Ambulance Shell is now available across all Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealerships.

EECO CARE Ambulance Shell comes without Stretcher, Rail assemble & Oxygen clamps. This 'Shell' vehicle will need to be fabricated by a fabricator of customer's choice as per AIS-125 compliance, to be registered as an Ambulance.

The EECO CARE Ambulance Shell will be available at Ex-showroom price of Rs 590,000/- (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)