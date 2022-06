IDFC First Bank has receives affirmation in credit rating for NCDs

IDFC First Bank has re-affirmed the existing rating ('[ICRA] AA / Stable') of IDFC FIRST Bank in respect of its Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs. 25,813.70 crore.

ICRA has also withdrawn the rating outstanding on the matured NCDs amounting to Rs. 1,878.14 crore as these are fully redeemed and no amount is outstanding against the same.

