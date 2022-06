Board of TI Enterprise approves change in object of company

At meeting held on 28 June 2022

The Board of TTI Enterprise at its meeting held on 28 June 2022 has unanimously decided against raising funds at this point as sufficient funds are available in the books for meeting the current business requirements.

The Board approved to change the Object of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders and other regulatory Authorities. The present Management proposes to conduct credit card business, Pre-Paid cards, Hire purchase, personal loan, Business Loan, SME Loans, Working Capital Loan, Loan Against Deposits, Loan Against Property Loan Against Shares/securities/Debentures, Loan with or without any security, CGTMS Loan to any individual, firm, body corporate or any other entity etc. The Company also proposes subject to shareholder approval to pursue manufacturing of Ethanol through a subsidiary due to the thrust by the Government for manufacturing of ethanol and the potential growth in the sector.

