Maruti Suzuki India launches Next-Gen Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India today announced launch of the Next-Gen Ertiga in a refreshed new avatar.

The trusted companion of over 750,000 Indian families, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, is now more stylish, elegant and comfortable.

Powered by an all-new Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology and driven by an all-new advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, the Next-Gen Ertiga arrives at ARENA showrooms in style.

The launch also marks the tenth anniversary of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)