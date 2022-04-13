Board of Sawaca Business Machines approves stock split and bonus issue

-
At meeting held on 13 April 2022The Board of Sawaca Business Machines at its meeting held on 13 April 2022 has recommended the proposal for stock split of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into equity shares of Re 1 each. The Board also recommended an issue of new equity bonus shares in the proportion of 10 equity shares of Re 1 each for every 100 existing equity shares of Re 1 each held by the shareholders of the company.
